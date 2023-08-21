Woman complains about 'cheap' BF who uses coupons, internet says 'why don't you pay.'

It can be so satisfying to get a good deal. Things straight up taste better and feel better when you spent less on them, and it leaves you with more to spend on other necessities.

However, there are times when the endless vying for a good deal can leave you worse off than if you'd paid full price. The amount of time and energy spent on scouring coupons or arguing with managers can leave you more depleted than if you'd simply shelled it out in the first place. What's more, loved ones can quickly become thoroughly unamused by the antics of penny-pinching if they become a regular nuisance.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for feeling embarrassed by her cheap boyfriend. She wrote:

'AITA for being embarrassed with my cheapskate boyfriend?'