Woman going through chemo refuses to do meal prep, BF loses it, 'can you just try.'

Striking balance in a relationship is difficult no matter what.
But it's extra hard during times of sickness and struggle. When one partner is going through illness and managing the symptoms of something as major as cancer treatment, it's going to throw a wrench in what's considered a "normal" routine.
Nonetheless, some people take a lot longer to accept and recognize this than others, which can cause serious issues when a relationship needs peace and understanding the most.
She wrote:
AITA for saying no to meal prepping my boyfriend’s meals while I am doing chemotherapy?
I (31F) currently have a rare cancer called Synovial sarcoma and have been undergoing Ifosfamide chemotherapy since the beginning of January. I do 8 hours in the cancer center, 5 days a week, every three weeks. Treatments are very taxing on my body, mostly nausea and extreme fatigue among other side effects.