Woman insists on having wedding in cave; sister says, 'You did that because you don't want me there.' AITA?

When this bride is annoyed with her sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for having our wedding in a cave which means my sister can’t come?"

My fiancé and I came her for more opinions. We both are getting married this year and our venue is in a cave system. We are both active explorers and this is our dream venue.

How it works is you will get married in the opening of the cave, then go down a set of stairs that bring you to a big open area in the cave. You then have the option to just stay in the area or do a cave tour.

It is extremely cool and guest can’t get into areas they are not suppose to due to gates that basically will sound an alarm if you go near them. Also they only allow a total of 15 guest, so small wedding.