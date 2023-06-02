Woman plans birthday for BF, he doesn't show up on time because of work, she cancels it.

In theory, birthday parties should be fun.

But the logistics around them - both emotionally and financially, can hamper the joy. This applies extra if you're planning a party for a partner.

In a popular post on AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for canceling her boyfriend's birthday party after he failed to show up.

She wrote:

AITA for canceling my boyfriend’s birthday party after he failed to show up on time?

It was my (26F) boyfriend’s (30M) birthday last month. We didn’t spend it together because he was away with family. So I decided to organize him a birthday party with a couple of his friends. Everything was settled, the place, the time, everything.