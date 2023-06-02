Someecards Logo
Woman plans birthday for BF, he doesn't show up on time because of work, she cancels it.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 2, 2023 | 7:00 PM
In theory, birthday parties should be fun.

But the logistics around them - both emotionally and financially, can hamper the joy. This applies extra if you're planning a party for a partner.

In a popular post on AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for canceling her boyfriend's birthday party after he failed to show up.

She wrote:

AITA for canceling my boyfriend’s birthday party after he failed to show up on time?

It was my (26F) boyfriend’s (30M) birthday last month. We didn’t spend it together because he was away with family. So I decided to organize him a birthday party with a couple of his friends. Everything was settled, the place, the time, everything.

Maybe three hours before we needed to leave for the party, he got a call from a colleague, asking if he could come help him with something at work and my boyfriend accepted. He promised he’d be back at time for the party. We were supposed to leave at 7:30pm but he wasn’t there so I tried calling, he didn’t picked up.

Sources: Reddit
