Woman refuses to let BF's friend move in to 'get back on his feet,' gets called 'selfish.'

Wanting to help people is a positive trait.
The world is tough, and one of us could get by if it wasn't for the help of our friends.
However, volunteering someone else's resources to help a friend is very different than helping them yourself.
She wrote:
AITAH for saying no to my boyfriend's friend moving in?
Me (27F) and my boyfriend (29M) share a 2 bedroom townhouse together. It's small but good for two people just starting. After I got home from work today my boyfriend lets me know he told his friend it's okay for him to move in until 'he gets back on his feet' he also let me know he told his friend he didn't have to pay anything towards bills.