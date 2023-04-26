Woman refuses to let BF's friend move in to 'get back on his feet,' gets called 'selfish.'

Wanting to help people is a positive trait.

The world is tough, and one of us could get by if it wasn't for the help of our friends.

However, volunteering someone else's resources to help a friend is very different than helping them yourself.

This is evidenced in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, where a woman asked if she's wrong for shutting down her boyfriend's plan to have his friend move in.

She wrote:

AITAH for saying no to my boyfriend's friend moving in?