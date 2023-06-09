Woman skips trip with BF to comfort male friend with broken arm, BF gets furious.

Supporting your partner and supporting your friends shouldn't be at odds.
But there are times when logistically, you must choose one or the other. Unfortunately, there's no rule book stating where the lines of support should go. All you have is your gut and open communication with all parties. And as we all know, that's not as simple as it sounds.
She wrote:
AITA for canceling a trip with my boyfriend because my friend needed me?
My boyfriend (M 27) and I (F 26) have been together for four years in total, we dated for three years, broke off for a couple months, and then got back together. Since we got back together he's been very needy and insisting that we should spend more time together, which is nice, but I sometimes feel like he's a bit pushy honestly.
He doesn't like it at all when I go out with friends or insists to come too, every time. So the issue is that he had a 'work' trip to Boston last week. It really was just a meeting on Saturday with some people from the company. He asked me if I wanted to come too, and we could spend the weekend there, as a little gateway. I said yes and was excited for the trip.
However, my best friend (m26) got into a car accident the Wednesday before the trip, it wasn't that bad, but he broke an arm and was generally bruised and in bad shape emotionally. So I told my boyfriend I won't be able to go on the trip since I wanted to be there for my friend. He got very angry, he told me that he's fine and doesn't really need me there.
I told him that he does, and the trip really wasn't anything special, just a work trip. He was upset so he said a lot of things, like saying if I just want to continue being single then I shouldn't have agreed to get back to him and such. We argued very badly that night honestly, the next couple days he tried changing my mind, but as he couldn't he let it go.
However, since he came back he's been acting very cold toward me and practically ignoring me when I ask him for the trip, he just tells me 'it was fine' or 'you would know if you had come too.' I'm very annoyed with him, I feel like he doesn't want to understand my side. But AITA?
Significant_Rain_386 wrote:
YTA. I understand your boyfriend is clingy. It has nothing to do with this situation. You cancelled a getaway with him to console a friend? That’s not even close to being a good reason. And you’re a cheater? Did you cheat with this friend? I hope your boyfriend realizes pretty soon he can do better than you.
Sea-Dependent-8088 wrote:
Hmm. You canceled a trip with your boyfriend in order to console a male friend who only broke his arm? Flip that and ask yourself how you would feel if he did that to you for a female. And it’s kind of tone deaf to keep asking him about the trip that he’s obviously still salty about. I’m going with YTA.
CinnamonBun02 wrote:
After reading your comments, yeah...YTA. You cheated on him, and then ditched a joint trip with him to stay behind with a friend who needed 'emotional support.' I can kinda understand why he isn't too happy with you. Ouch.
Vimes1234 wrote:
YTA. I don’t see why you’d need to cancel your trip with your boyfriend, your male friend's broken arm will heal just fine regardless of whether or not you go on the short trip. That said, it sounds like your relationship is on its last legs anyway. So your boyfriend probably sees this as you clocking out. Which is what it looks like, tbh.
YourMomIsMyOtherCar wrote:
YTA. You had plans with your BF and it seems you both were viewing the weekend as a getaway. As a weekend trip to spend quality time. Your friend's accident sucks. But it's not your responsibility to rush to his side any time something slightly bad happens to him.
'It wasn't that bad, but he broke an arm and was generally bruised and in a bad shape emotionally.'
You even admit here it wasn't that bad. You've just shown your boyfriend where he ranks in your life that at the slightest opportunity you will bail on him for someone else. You could have visited your friend before or after the trip. Stopped in and see how he was and gone on your trip. He did not need your emotional support at the expense of your boyfriend. He is not your priority or responsibility.
OP is a giant AH here, and it sounds like her boyfriend would do better to move on.