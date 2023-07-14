Woman throws out BF's dinner after he fails to clean for days on end. He calls her names.

Negotiating the mundane daily patterns of living with a partner can get really tense, really fast.

It takes a lot of open and honest communication and compromise in order to create a peaceful living flow.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for throwing out dinner after her BF refused to clean up.

She wrote:

AITA for throwing out dinner in response to BF refusing to clean up after himself?

I (24F) and my boyfriend (26F) try to divide our chores as evenly as possible (we live together). He washes the dishes and takes out the trash, while I do laundry, and cook dinner several times a week, along with packing him lunch. We both work similar schedules, he works 10-hour days, 4 days a week, with a 2-hour commute. I work 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, with a 4-hour commute.