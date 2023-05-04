Woman with asthma skips BF's play because of smoke, he says 'this means a lot to me.'

Supporting your partner in their creative endeavors is a crucial part of a loving relationship. But with the complications of life, it doesn't always work out as simply as you'd like. Missing a partner's important performance can create disappointment and drive an emotional wedge, but sometimes, it's a fact of life.
She wrote:
AITA for not attending a play that my BF is in because there is smoking in it?
My BF (27M) and I (26F) have been dating for 2 years. He works full time but he's also an amateur actor, which is his true passion. I've seen him in a couple small community plays since we've been dating, but he's always had smaller parts. Recently, he landed a leading role in a play put on by a much larger local production company and I couldn't be happier or more proud of him.