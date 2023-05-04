Woman with asthma skips BF's play because of smoke, he says 'this means a lot to me.'

Supporting your partner in their creative endeavors is a crucial part of a loving relationship. But with the complications of life, it doesn't always work out as simply as you'd like. Missing a partner's important performance can create disappointment and drive an emotional wedge, but sometimes, it's a fact of life.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for skipping her boyfriend's play because there's smoking in it.

She wrote:

AITA for not attending a play that my BF is in because there is smoking in it?