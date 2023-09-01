Woman won't buy things to make new BF comfortable in apartment, he says 'I'm a guest.'

We all know that backseat drivers are the worst. They have so much to say about a car they aren't even driving. Well, that same principle applies far beyond driving, there are backseat cooks, backseat parents, and even backseat home decorators.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not buying stuff for her apartment to make her boyfriend more comfortable. She wrote:

"AITA for not buying stuff for my own apartment to make my bf more comfortable?"

We're both 24 and have been together for three months. Lately, we started to spend more time in my apartment as it's closer to both of our workplaces, and my bf has been on my case about buying things for my place since the beginning. First he said 'we' should buy a rug for the bedroom, because he doesn't like wearing slippers and the floor is cold in the mornings.