Woman won't buy things to make new BF comfortable in apartment, he says 'I'm a guest.'

We all know that backseat drivers are the worst. They have so much to say about a car they aren't even driving. Well, that same principle applies far beyond driving, there are backseat cooks, backseat parents, and even backseat home decorators.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not buying stuff for her apartment to make her boyfriend more comfortable. She wrote:
We're both 24 and have been together for three months. Lately, we started to spend more time in my apartment as it's closer to both of our workplaces, and my bf has been on my case about buying things for my place since the beginning. First he said 'we' should buy a rug for the bedroom, because he doesn't like wearing slippers and the floor is cold in the mornings.
I told him he's welcome to bring a rug for his side. He didn't. Then he got annoyed that I don't have a hair dryer and he always needs to bring his own. I have very short hair so I never needed one, and I told him I'm not going to buy one that I'm not going to use. Then he started hinting that I should get a humidifier because the dry air hurts his throat. I didn't even acknowledge that one.
The last one was the coffee maker that I didn't have, because I don't drink coffee. He drinks a lot so I relented on that one, but I bought a pretty cheap one, which is apparently not good enough, and he said he might as well 'pour boiling water over a filter with a kettle' (he has a crazy expensive machine at his place).
He says it should be basic decency to want to make your guests feel more at home, especially your partner, and while I agree to some extent, I really can't afford to buy stuff I'm never going to use, especially since we're still very much in the beginning of our relationship, and we don't technically live together.
Now I'm the AH because I clearly don't take our relationship seriously enough if I'm not willing to invest in it financially. AITA here?
AcanthisittaNew2998 wrote:
NTA. He's nesting but at your expense? Sounds like you've given him the opportunity to bring his own things and he hasn't. So why is he even staying at your place if nothing is good enough? Let's say you buy him a carpet, and an expensive coffee maker, and a salon hair dryer, and a humidifier. What's next?
Dragon_Fire_Skye wrote:
NTA, NTA, NTA. You barely know this guy and he wants you to buy unnecessary (for you) items for his comfort? Just think how much more demanding he would get if you actually lived together.
AlValMeow wrote:
I didn’t get past “have been together for 3 month”. HELL NOOO. That’s your place baby girl. Do not share spaces (& items in the home) unless both names are on the lease. He’ll be trying to move in and claim space rent-free before ya know it. NTA.
electricmama4life wrote:
NTA - three months is a very short relationship, especially to be making requests he can easily do himself. Also, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with pouring boiling water over a filter for coffee, it’s how my house has ALWAYS made it.
terpischore761 wrote:
NTA.
Does he actually have an apartment? 👀
Fall is coming and the hobosexuals are looking for a place to nest 🤣
OP is NTA, her boyfriend on the other hand, has some serious red flags.