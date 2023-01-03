19 people in happy relationships reveal their partner's absolute worst trait.

Everyone knows that "nobody's perfect," but falling in love can trick you temporarily into believing that the person you met two weeks ago on a dating app is a flawless superhuman spirit carved by the gods...

Luckily, if everyone's partners were immune to mistakes and pet peeve-inducing behaviors, relationships would all be relatively boring. So, when a Reddit user asked, "People in happy relationships: what is your significant other's worst trait?" people were ready to share the one detail that brings the fairytale romance directly back to reality. No, he's definitely not "the best driver who ever roamed this planet." Yes, you'll end up on Mars if you ever ask her for directions.

1.

He's indecisive as F*CK. I love my husband with all my heart but whyyyyy do I have to park before we go into a drive through so he can look at a menu on his phone before he orders the same thing he gets every. other. time.