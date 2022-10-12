16 people reveal the one dating dealbreaker that they could never accept.

Knowing what you're looking for in a romantic relationship is one of the most difficult parts of navigating the swiping, scrolling, ghosting, blocking, and awkward coffee date journey toward a soulmate...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's a dealbreaker when it comes to dating?" people were ready to share the one behavior, habit, or relationship style that they're 100% unwilling to compromise on. Bad tippers? No thanks. Possible passive aggressive mother-in-law? Bye. An empty bottle of 2-in-1 shampoo and nothing else in the shower? Your number's getting blocked.

1.

Someone who doesn't believe in... anything. No passions, no interests, no stances on issues, just molding themselves to whatever they think I want to hear. That's a person who A. Will be codependent because they've not developed a sense of self & will rely on me for all mental stimulation. Or B. A person who's secretly got sh*tty views or toxic habits & is concealing them to try & get me invested. Hard pass. - AllPerspicacity

2.