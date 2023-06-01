17 people share the absolute best pickup line they ever heard.

Finding the right way to approach your crush across a crowded room can be enough stress to make any self-aware person vow to be single forever...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What’s the best pickup line you’ve ever heard?' people were ready to share the funniest, smartest, most effective or overall genius conversation starters they ever witnessed in action. Did it hurt when you fell from heaven because you're above to find a soulmate at your local dive bar's last call.

1.

A million years ago when you could smoke inside a guy approached me at a diner and asked “Are you left handed?”

Me: “No, why?' Him: “I noticed you smoke with your left hand. And you have a spectacular a*s.” Caught me so off guard and I was amused - Evening_Run_1595

2.