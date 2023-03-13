20 people share the absolute dumbest reason their ex ever used for cheating.

If you find yourself blaming the nice weather or a rude waiter for cheating on your spouse, it might be time for an open relationship...

At some point while scrounging up excuses for hooking up with your coworker at the office holiday party and sneaking out of a funeral with your cousin's wife "because she's a Scorpio," it's okay to admit that monogamy isn't for you. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest reason your (ex) partner gave for cheating?" scorned ex-lovers everywhere were ready to share the most ridiculous, hilarious, or boldly pathetic excuses that they heard to justify cheating.

1.

“It’s not what you think it is!” After I walked in on them making out. While she was on his lap. Both without shirts. - MrSirChris

2.