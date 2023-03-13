Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 people share the absolute dumbest reason their ex ever used for cheating.

20 people share the absolute dumbest reason their ex ever used for cheating.

Taylor Brown
Mar 13, 2023 | 2:14 PM
ADVERTISING

If you find yourself blaming the nice weather or a rude waiter for cheating on your spouse, it might be time for an open relationship...

At some point while scrounging up excuses for hooking up with your coworker at the office holiday party and sneaking out of a funeral with your cousin's wife "because she's a Scorpio," it's okay to admit that monogamy isn't for you. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest reason your (ex) partner gave for cheating?" scorned ex-lovers everywhere were ready to share the most ridiculous, hilarious, or boldly pathetic excuses that they heard to justify cheating.

1.

“It’s not what you think it is!” After I walked in on them making out. While she was on his lap. Both without shirts. - MrSirChris

2.

My serial cheater ex once told me while in a fit of tears. "I can't stop cheating, I just have so many issues, my mom lied about Santa when I was a kid and it really f*cked me up. I don't think I can trust people because of it so I cheat." - pastelflorist

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content