16 people share the boldest thing their partner ever said in front of their parents.

Introducing a significant other to the parents can always be a spooky and awkward situation, but the moment they get too comfortable can be even more terrifying...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the ballsiest thing your S/O has said to your parents?" people were ready to reveal the shocking, hilarious, or beautifully brave comments their partners once said in the presence of their parents. Just when you thought Thanksgiving cocktail hour couldn't get any more tense...

1.

Where I live there is a restaurant named Dick Russells. My partner asked me stop by and pick something up on the way home. Sends a text to my mom saying "I can't wait for your son to get home so I can have some dick." - Monkespank

2.