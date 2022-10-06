16 people share the dumbest excuse they've ever heard for cheating on a partner.

"I didn't think you'd ever find out," "it didn't mean anything," or "I didn't even enjoy it"--anyone who has endured the uncomfortable breakup conversation post-cheating is familiar with this pathetic monologue...

If you're in a strict monogamous relationship, the best thing to do if you're noticing your wandering eye is to tell your partner before you end up in someone else's bed. Of course, if rom-coms and the divorce rate has taught us anything, that almost never happens. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the worst excuse for cheating?" scorned lovers everywhere were ready to share the hilariously stupid, lame, or embarrassing explanations someone has given for cheating on a partner.

1.

It was an accident. Like...what do you mean an accident? - Honey_trickle

2.

“I was looking for an excuse to break up." If you want to break up, why don’t you just…break up? - Lion214

3.