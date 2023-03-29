19 people share the moment they immediately lost interest in a crush.

Luckily, the universe occasionally graces us with a gift So, when a Reddit user asked, "What made you lose interest in your crush?" romantics everywhere were ready to share the turn-offs, behaviors, or weird observations that immediately shattered their rose-colored fantasies.
She told me she's never loved anyone as much as she loves me and she can't wait to spend our lives together. That was in the first four hours of knowing each other. It was just a bit too much - running_in_spite
He cheated while playing a game. I lost interest immediately. - lilpandatoys
He started talking. He was so full of himself - Which_Ad3038
They were good looking and nice natured, but not very smart. Holding a conversation with them became tedious after a while. - Heart-of-Glass-1
The instant she pulled out a cigarette, fired it up, and began smoking. - 69vuman