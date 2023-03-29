19 people share the moment they immediately lost interest in a crush.

Ending a date where the sparks are tragically far from flying can be an awkward endeavor, but the journey to find love wouldn't be as interesting without some glorious flops...

Luckily, the universe occasionally graces us with a gift So, when a Reddit user asked, "What made you lose interest in your crush?" romantics everywhere were ready to share the turn-offs, behaviors, or weird observations that immediately shattered their rose-colored fantasies.

1.

She told me she's never loved anyone as much as she loves me and she can't wait to spend our lives together. That was in the first four hours of knowing each other. It was just a bit too much - running_in_spite

2.

He cheated while playing a game. I lost interest immediately. - lilpandatoys

3.

He started talking. He was so full of himself - Which_Ad3038

4.

They were good looking and nice natured, but not very smart. Holding a conversation with them became tedious after a while. - Heart-of-Glass-1

5.