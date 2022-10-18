17 people share the red flag in dating that immediately makes them say 'NOPE.'

After you've been on one too many awkward first dates, spotting what you definitely don't want in a potential partner is easer than ever...

You might never lock down your "type" or the exact qualities you desire in a soulmate or fun fling, but it's hard to avoid a blazing, blaring red flag after you ignored the first twenty alone the Tinder trail. So, when a Reddit user asked, "what’s a red flag in someone you look at and say 'NOPE?'" people were ready to share their number one relationship dealbreaker.

1.

Accountability. If you can't accept when you're wrong or apologize then I'm out. I don't have time for the mental gymnastics you have to jump through to justify your sh*tty behavior. - Tathanor

2.

Using the word “alpha” in a serious context - littlebits92

3.