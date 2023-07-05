19 people share the absolute worst thing they ever said during a breakup.

All of that. Apparently breaking up things amicably was not how she wanted to go. I think she was adamant she left with the upper hand. - slytherinprolly

2.

Her, ' This isn't working out I think we should just be friends.' Me, ' Lets just never talk again is probably best' - Schrodenger

3.

Him: crying do you think we’ll ever get back together Me: deadpan. I wouldn’t count on it - Adept_Mulberry_

4.

“You had your twenties, I haven’t had mine” He was 14 years older than me and was an absolute blob of a person, being with him was holding me back from living. He wouldn’t do anything for or with me unless it was his interest.

Meeting him and dating him for 3.5 years is the biggest regret and disgust of my life. - hannikanskywalker33

5.