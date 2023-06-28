20 people share the moment they knew their partner was 'the one.'

Sometimes, though, the real-life 'love at first sight' journey is even more beautiful than anything that happens on the big screen. So, when a Reddit user asked blissfully in love strangers of the internet, 'what was your 'yep she/he is the one' moment?' people were ready to share the life-changing incident that started it all.
We were cooking in the kitchen. It just happened. There are no words I know to describe the clarity and joy and peace and comfort that I felt, maybe just, home. It was a moment I won't forget. - positive_express
A week or so into dating, we were sitting on my living room floor, discussing our food likes and dislikes. At some point one of us brought up green bell peppers and we both said “God, I hate green bell peppers!” at the same time.
For the both us we have pinpointed that stupid little moment as the exact second that both “knew.” We have been married 25 years this past February. - youngyeoman
Every time we are cry-laughing over something silly and bouncing jokes off each other. - ImportedSatanist
I had recently quit my job and moved to another city where my work prospects didn’t really line up properly.
We’ve been living together a while and things were getting difficult financially. Mountain of debt, difficulty in paying rent etc. One night she says, “I have this gold bangle that we can sell to get rent for the next 5 months.”
I knew. Right then and there that she is the one. We never sold the bangle and I was extra motivated to go out and make something of myself. We’re getting married in November. - wouldnt-u-like-2know
I wouldn't say I had just ONE moment, but it's more of a collection of moments. Being with my wife is just...easy?
We are real with each other, caring, and just overall always want to work to improve our relationship. Of course there are hard times we have to overcome together, but we will always figure out a way through it together. - username0304
After a fight, we parted ways in the house to cool off. Then we met back up, and she said, 'I am sorry, you are right.' Experience had me prepared for war. - igillyg
We came out of a show and she was hungry af. Here they sell street sausages wrapped in bacon like they’re hot dogs, and throw onions, peppers etc… on top, (which is all fried up in front of you).
I watched that woman DESTROY that hot dog like it was the last hotdog before an Apocalypse, while we stood on a very crowded sidewalk.
There was onions and peppers all over the sidewalk and her coat, she had many different condiments/liquids on her face, and she just smiled while demolishing that thing…like, I really cannot express that enough.
I had “Take my breath away” blaring in my head while watching this unfold, and that’s when I knew - dream_a_dirty_dream
One night early on in dating, when we weren’t even officially boyfriend & girlfriend, we stayed up until 5AM texting. We talked about everything and anything, asking so many questions and being open about it all.
I felt so giddy and couldn’t stop smiling. I slept maybe 3 hours that night, but it was so worth it, because now that man has been my husband for over 2 years now! - thewalkingellie
2nd or 3rd time I stayed at his place, I had a massive poo and blocked the toilet. I tried to deal with it but it wasn't going anywhere so I had to admit it. He never batted an eye, just went and got a kettle and unblocked it. If I hadn't already known he was a keeper I certainly did then. - No-Performance2445
When we walked into my house together and my dog was more excited to see him. I knew in that moment. - Rosington2010
It was the last night before I had to head back to school. He fell asleep beside me and I was just staring. I was trying to memorize his face and the thought of leaving made me feel sad. At that moment I knew. - ladync
We were fostering a stray cat who had had kittens. The kittens all had homes lined up with people we knew. The poor mother cat just had health problem after health problem pop up. We were at the vet with her so many times.
She wasn't in pain, but with the vet bills and the behavior stuff that comes with health issues like these, I knew she was unadoptable and would need significant care.
I told her (my then girlfriend) that I had to keep the mother cat, even though we both had special needs animals already, and adding more would delay us moving in together.
She was like, 'Yeah, of course. I love her.' Like she'd never even considered any other options. She was so kind and loving to that cat, who randomly attacked us and peed on the floor throughout her first year and a half with us. She was as all in as I was every single day.
Our passions and values are the same, and my partner is still the most compassionate person I know. We still have the kitty too, who we adore. - Acceptable-CatProf
There were two moments. On our second date, he busted out his ukulele and played a couple of Beatles songs to impress the lady (me). But instead of anything classic or romantic, he chose Honey Pie and Rocky Raccoon.
Not only totally weird song choices, but also two of my absolute favorites. Really, I knew right then, but a second date is a precarious time to decide to marry someone.
The super real 100% absolutely moment was my 30th birthday, first we were together. He took me up to our favorite hiking trail, and less than ten minutes in, it started just pouring rain. I said I didn't mind pushing through some rain, but it would be ok if he'd rather go back.
He said we should go the first mile to get to the waterfall. Partway up this trail there's a wonderful waterfall spot with rocks that practically form a bench under/behind it.
When we get to the waterfall, rain still pouring, but now we're protected under the waterfall, he magically produces a bottle of my favorite champagne, two plastic dollar store flutes, and a fancy cupcake with a candle.
We took a bunch of silly absolutely drowned rat soaked selfies together. Champagne under the waterfall in the rain.
Most romantic thing ever, and most thoughtful birthday I'd ever had. We used those silly plastic champagne flutes again on our wedding day. - thing_m_bob_esquire
He made me phò from scratch. I still swear he puts some kind of drug in it because the way he makes it is incredible. - Brit_J
We'd been dating less than a year when my job transferred me across the country. I went to talk to her, figuring it was going to be a breakup, but instead, she nonchalantly asked, 'When do we leave?' - pm_me_ur_cutie_booty
It was our first date. We went out to eat, then a movie and when he went to drop me off at home we spent the entire night in his truck talking about everything instead.
Everything about him was warm and caring and even though I had just met him in person I felt so safe. We're still together after 11 years and he still makes me feel butterflies. - yeahbatman
One our second date she scolded me for being critical of someone (forgot who/where). She was the first person who stood up to me looking down my nose at someone (I think it was a harmless guy that hung out on our campus).
She spun it positive and encouraged me to actually talk to the guy. Up until then I was surrounded by like minded people who all looked down on anybody different. She changed my life more than anything/ anybody. - ChungasRev
I called the guy I was seeing after a few drinks just to say hi. We were chatting about how we were looking forward to seeing each other again soon.
and he said that we could go to Ikea together as I needed some shelves, he'd drive the boxes back to my place in his ute and help me build it, then we could go see the new jurassic world movie together at the cinemas, which I'd been dying to see.
I blurted out 'I want you to be my boyfriend!' because in that moment I realised just how caring, attentive, understanding, and supportive he was.
We've been together just over a year and we did indeed do the Ikea/jurassic world date- he even bought me a stuffed toy dinosaur whilst we were at Ikea to celebrate. - basilmint29
I was talking to a girl on teamspeak entering a league of legends lobby. She muted herself in teamspeak but unknowing to both of us the new voice chat feature in the LoL lobby connected us both so she was not muted there.
She let out the biggest atomic burp. I could'nt stop laughing for at least 10 minutes. Same for her - but out of embarrasment.
It was so random and unexpected it was f-ing hilarious. This was 5 years ago. Still together lol (Also still playing league of legends together and both still being bad af) - ThiccSchnitzel37
I always enjoyed taking a trip by myself while in a relationship. The last trip alone, I found myself thinking “This would be more fun if she was here” for the first time. I knew then that she was the one. - Wisebutt98