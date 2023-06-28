20 people share the moment they knew their partner was 'the one.'

Falling in love isn't always the cinematic, rose-filtered meet-cute moment that romantic comedies would like us to believe...

Sometimes, though, the real-life 'love at first sight' journey is even more beautiful than anything that happens on the big screen. So, when a Reddit user asked blissfully in love strangers of the internet, 'what was your 'yep she/he is the one' moment?' people were ready to share the life-changing incident that started it all.

1.

We were cooking in the kitchen. It just happened. There are no words I know to describe the clarity and joy and peace and comfort that I felt, maybe just, home. It was a moment I won't forget. - positive_express

2.

A week or so into dating, we were sitting on my living room floor, discussing our food likes and dislikes. At some point one of us brought up green bell peppers and we both said “God, I hate green bell peppers!” at the same time.