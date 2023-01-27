17 people share the Valentine's Day gifts they can't wait to give their partners.

What do you get your partner who is particularly difficult to shop for, or do you have to even bother with a Hallmark-invented holiday that forces romantic gestures? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are you getting your SO for Valentine's Day?" people were ready to reveal the thoughtful gifts they're excited about giving their significant others. Take notes, holiday procrastinators everywhere!
Bottle of scotch and the fixings for a cheese platter. it's a tradition. - mesahal
This year I am going to surprise my GF a couple days before the 14th. I plan on buying a dress or something, putting it on our bed with a note saying "Put this on, be ready @ 7:00 for dinner". I'll make a reservation somewhere (shouldn't be hard to get a reservation on the 10th of Feb) and we will enjoy a nice night. - money_boi