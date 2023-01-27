17 people share the Valentine's Day gifts they can't wait to give their partners.

Valentine's Day can be a stressful holiday when you're trying avoid the standard "flowers, chocolate, or romantic dinner" plan...

What do you get your partner who is particularly difficult to shop for, or do you have to even bother with a Hallmark-invented holiday that forces romantic gestures? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are you getting your SO for Valentine's Day?" people were ready to reveal the thoughtful gifts they're excited about giving their significant others. Take notes, holiday procrastinators everywhere!

1.

Bottle of scotch and the fixings for a cheese platter. it's a tradition. - mesahal

2.