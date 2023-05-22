Someecards Logo
17 single people share the hardest part of dating when you're over 30-years-old.

Taylor Brown
May 22, 2023 | 6:46 PM
Dating is often a hilarious, humbling, beautiful, and overall rollercoaster of journey in the search toward true love of all shapes and definitions...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the hardest part of dating after 30?' adults everywhere were ready to share the most difficult parts of swiping through the apps, 'defining the relationship' or sipping a happy hour cocktail while asking how many siblings someone has.

1.

I've learned I prefer my own company. - PrinceEnternalStench

2.

Wanting to actually do things. - lukas_the

3.

Finding the will to bother with it at all. - NoDepartment8

4.

We’re all the walking definition of baggage. - BidenTrumpR34

5.

Many women in my age range are either married, have kids, are heavily involved in their careers, or all three. The ones that aren't either have nothing (emotionally or spiritually) going for them, have mental health issues, are smart enough to stay away from dating in general, or all three.

Sources: Reddit
