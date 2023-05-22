17 single people share the hardest part of dating when you're over 30-years-old.

Dating is often a hilarious, humbling, beautiful, and overall rollercoaster of journey in the search toward true love of all shapes and definitions...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the hardest part of dating after 30?' adults everywhere were ready to share the most difficult parts of swiping through the apps, 'defining the relationship' or sipping a happy hour cocktail while asking how many siblings someone has.

1.

I've learned I prefer my own company. - PrinceEnternalStench

2.

Wanting to actually do things. - lukas_the

3.

Finding the will to bother with it at all. - NoDepartment8

4.

We’re all the walking definition of baggage. - BidenTrumpR34

5.