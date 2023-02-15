16 things men like about being single.

Being single this time of year is hard. Valentine's Day is traditionally for couples, but more and more people celebrate being single. Galentine's Day is for the ladies to celebrate themselves, and men should also embrace being single (in a non-toxic weird way).
1. FoIds says:
Having more space to yourself. No arguments.
2. oddball667 says:
I don't have to justify anything to anyone.
3. DiscountVoodoo says:
I have a few days a month when I’ll feel really lonely and wonder if I’ll ever truly love someone. The rest of the time I do whatever the hell i want and enjoy the peace and quiet.