17 married people share the one piece of wisdom they wish unmarried people knew.

What kind of work are we talking about here exactly, though? Is finding your soulmate not a constant Moulin Rouge-style circus of heart-shaped bliss? So, when a Reddit user asked married people of the internet, "What something you wish unmarried people knew?" people were ready to debunk marriage myths and share some valuable words of wisdom from married life.
It’s okay to use two blankets. No one likes to wake up with cold a*s cheeks because your spouse stole the blanket. - sparklingshanaya
This is a magic phrase: “Will you forgive me for ______?” My husband and I commonly use it for if we get irritated and snap at each other, but it works for most things. It’s an apology and an acknowledgment of what you did wrong all at once and it’s asking for forgiveness rather than expecting it with an “I’m sorry.”