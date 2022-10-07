17 married people share the one piece of wisdom they wish unmarried people knew.

While it's easy to get distracted by white ball gowns, champagne-fueled luxurious parties and Instagram-ready weddings, the one thing most married people tend to agree on is that a successful marriage takes work...

What kind of work are we talking about here exactly, though? Is finding your soulmate not a constant Moulin Rouge-style circus of heart-shaped bliss? So, when a Reddit user asked married people of the internet, "What something you wish unmarried people knew?" people were ready to debunk marriage myths and share some valuable words of wisdom from married life.

1.

It’s okay to use two blankets. No one likes to wake up with cold a*s cheeks because your spouse stole the blanket. - sparklingshanaya

2.