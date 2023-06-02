17 people share the most ridiculous reaction to a breakup they've ever witnessed.

Heartbreak hurts, but while most people wallow with their friends over margaritas and epic ballads at a tears-filled karaoke session, sometimes we need to go full Carrie Underwood-destroy-a-car crazy...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What was your most horrible/ridiculous post-breakup reaction?' people were ready to share their hilarious horror stories of scorned souls.

1.

Back in high school I asked the then current GF to meet me at the park for a talk, this was before we could drive.

After informing her it wasn't working out she proceeded to lie down in the middle of the street, not a quiet one either, and told me she wasn't getting up until I took her back. It was at that point that I congratulated myself on my decision and walked away. - dougiefrresh

2.

Not mine but my friends, well he lived about 40 mins away from this crazy crazy horrible woman but it was near where he went to school. Well one night after four years he decided it was it he was gonna break it off.