19 people share phrases that they consider to be automatic red flags.

While everyone deserves a solid second chance in life, there are some immediate warning signals that tell the world that there's a shady aura in the midst...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is a phrase someone says that is an instant red flag?' people were ready to share their blazing, blaring, and bright 'DO NOT PASS GO, DO NOT COLLECT $200.'

1.

'I'm brutally honest, that's just who I am' - Academic_Barracuda45

2.

We are like a family here. - igenus44

3.

'I'm a nice guy' - randomcanadian81

4.

“I have many superpowers.” On my ex’s online dating profile. - sweetcherrydumpling

5.

'You have to earn my respect.' Great, so your default is just to be mean to people? - Downtown_Cat_1172

6.

'It's because I'm a Scorpio / Pisces / Etc.' - spiked_macaroon

7.

'Emotional abuse isn't real' - tacticalpinkman

8.