19 people share phrases that they consider to be automatic red flags.

Taylor Brown
Jun 21, 2023 | 6:44 PM
While everyone deserves a solid second chance in life, there are some immediate warning signals that tell the world that there's a shady aura in the midst...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is a phrase someone says that is an instant red flag?' people were ready to share their blazing, blaring, and bright 'DO NOT PASS GO, DO NOT COLLECT $200.'

1.

'I'm brutally honest, that's just who I am' - Academic_Barracuda45

2.

We are like a family here. - igenus44

3.

'I'm a nice guy' - randomcanadian81

4.

“I have many superpowers.” On my ex’s online dating profile. - sweetcherrydumpling

5.

'You have to earn my respect.' Great, so your default is just to be mean to people? - Downtown_Cat_1172

6.

'It's because I'm a Scorpio / Pisces / Etc.' - spiked_macaroon

7.

'Emotional abuse isn't real' - tacticalpinkman

8.

Anyone who posts and uses the hashtags Namaste or grateful heart usually turn out to be gigantic entitled aholes - snicemike

9.

“I’m an empath.' Every single time someone says that they later turn out to be anything but. Real empaths don’t go around advertising. - ghoulierthanthou

10.

'No offense but...' - CryptographerKey4341

11.

'I'm always right' - Noswe

12.

'A lot of people don't like me because I'm blunt.' No, you're probably just an a*hole. - Mourning-Poo

13.

'If you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best.' Translation: I will be a d%ck to people because I'm entitled. - triple_hoop

14.

‘I’m a disruptor’ - symmetrycompulsion

15.

'I never fart' -my ex - whyimsopretty

16.

'I'm an alpha!' No tf you're not - LuvValKilmer1231

17.

'I'm a real man' - Lapin_du_charnier

18.

'Sorry, not sorry.' - TildaTinker

19.

Do you know who I am? - readyglucose9

Sources: Reddit
