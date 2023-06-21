19 people share phrases that they consider to be automatic red flags.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is a phrase someone says that is an instant red flag?' people were ready to share their blazing, blaring, and bright 'DO NOT PASS GO, DO NOT COLLECT $200.'
'I'm brutally honest, that's just who I am' - Academic_Barracuda45
We are like a family here. - igenus44
'I'm a nice guy' - randomcanadian81
“I have many superpowers.” On my ex’s online dating profile. - sweetcherrydumpling
'You have to earn my respect.' Great, so your default is just to be mean to people? - Downtown_Cat_1172
'It's because I'm a Scorpio / Pisces / Etc.' - spiked_macaroon
'Emotional abuse isn't real' - tacticalpinkman
Anyone who posts and uses the hashtags Namaste or grateful heart usually turn out to be gigantic entitled aholes - snicemike
“I’m an empath.' Every single time someone says that they later turn out to be anything but. Real empaths don’t go around advertising. - ghoulierthanthou
'No offense but...' - CryptographerKey4341
'I'm always right' - Noswe
'A lot of people don't like me because I'm blunt.' No, you're probably just an a*hole. - Mourning-Poo
'If you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best.' Translation: I will be a d%ck to people because I'm entitled. - triple_hoop
‘I’m a disruptor’ - symmetrycompulsion
'I never fart' -my ex - whyimsopretty
'I'm an alpha!' No tf you're not - LuvValKilmer1231
'I'm a real man' - Lapin_du_charnier
'Sorry, not sorry.' - TildaTinker
Do you know who I am? - readyglucose9