20 brave people answer 'what's the worst way you ever got dumped?'

Breakups are often a chaotic nightmare of unhinged texts, splitting up household belongings in the pettiest way possible, becoming an amateur detective on the hunt for social media clues, and agonizing over what went wrong while telling the story mutliple times to anyone who will listen.
So, when a Twitter user asked brave formerly heartbroken souls of the internet to unpack their worst dumping, romantics everywhere revealed their tale. Remember, if a barista asks, 'how are you,' they're just being friendly because it's a job requirement, they don't genuinely want to hear the 7-part saga of your most recent Hinge ghost.