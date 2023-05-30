20 single people share unspoken rules they wish more people followed on first dates.

The journey to finding a first date fling, casual 'situationship,' or a soulmate can be a harrowing process of swiping, awkward small talk, and not knowing how to split the bill...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's an unspoken rule on a first date?' single people everywhere were ready to reveal the unwritten laws of dating that more people need to follow. You might not always need to wait 3 hours to respond to a text message in order to seem cool, but you should always at least fake a wallet reach when the check comes.

1.

Be there with honest intentions and nothing else. - S-Vagus

2.

Don't go to the movies or a fancy dinner on your first date if you don't already know this person.

The movies is a place where you sit in silence for 2 hours staring straight ahead. That does not give you any opportunity to get to know the other person.