20 single people share unspoken rules they wish more people followed on first dates.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's an unspoken rule on a first date?' single people everywhere were ready to reveal the unwritten laws of dating that more people need to follow. You might not always need to wait 3 hours to respond to a text message in order to seem cool, but you should always at least fake a wallet reach when the check comes.
Be there with honest intentions and nothing else. - S-Vagus
Don't go to the movies or a fancy dinner on your first date if you don't already know this person.
The movies is a place where you sit in silence for 2 hours staring straight ahead. That does not give you any opportunity to get to know the other person.
A sit down dinner can be perfectly fine, but if you know within the first 10 minutes that you have no desire to spend any more time in this person's presence, you're stuck through the rest of the meal.