21 people share their favorite thing about being single.

People put so much time and energy into finding a partner and keeping a partner that they totally miss out on the joys of being single. Having the freedom to do what you want, when you want is vastly underrated. The single life in one word- fabulous.

Someone on Reddit asked, "What’s a benefit of being single?" The replies flooded in with people expressing all their favorite aspects of being alone.

1. Alternative-Rain-718

Sex with different people. Variety is the spice of life.

2. dalybloodXP