21 people share their favorite thing about being single.

People put so much time and energy into finding a partner and keeping a partner that they totally miss out on the joys of being single. Having the freedom to do what you want, when you want is vastly underrated. The single life in one word- fabulous.
Someone on Reddit asked, "What’s a benefit of being single?" The replies flooded in with people expressing all their favorite aspects of being alone.
Sex with different people. Variety is the spice of life.
2. dalybloodXP
Self-care, I take better care of myself mentally and physically. I get to dress myself up without being judged and I can focus on what I want in a partner. I’ve gotten very picky because I don’t want anyone to mess up my energy. I can do whatever I want and nobody's opinion can affect me.