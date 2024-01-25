21-year-old's BF (30) criticizes her for acting 'immature' around his friends. AITA? UPDATED

He wanted someone religious or at least familiar enough with living in those circles that I'd know not to make pro-life comments or reveal I am bisexual (he had said me being an atheist before was ok and he'd respect our differences but it turns out he always was hoping I'd be open to religion.

And he had said he was accepting of my sexuality, but he apparently didn't catch the memo you shouldn't put someone back in the closet?)

He wanted someone who "respects themselves" enough to speak confidently about their achievements, instead of making self deprecating jokes and telling embarrassing stories to make people laugh. And that's just not authentic to me, I think it's rude and snobby to brag on yourself, and I love to make people laugh even if it's through telling a wild story.