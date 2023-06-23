Woman leaves possessive BF for his constant questioning of whether she loves him.

Red flags show themselves at all points during a relationship. On a first date, a few months in, or even after marriage. There's no predicting when a red flag will present itself. Take heed and believe a person when they show you who they are.
She writes:
My current boyfriend and I have been together since February, and we've had a few arguments, but generally, things are good. Although, I can't wrap my head around some of the text messages he sends me. They come out of nowhere and feel a little nuts to me.
I don't know if I'm the one being a jerk here, but I don't know what to make of them. I've told him it puts me off, but he doesn't hear me. This is an example of one he sent today after he video-called at lunch. I answered, but he hung up and wouldn't answer when I called back. I left a message saying he didn't have service and couldn't answer but call back if it's important.
His reply was: 'What would be the point in answering after seeing you are dressed, makeup on and hair done? That tells me you have been up for hours, and in that time, I guarantee that your phone has been in your hands a lot, and never once did you have the desire or want to call or text and say hello, good morning, I love you or even f#ck off for that matter. And that makes me feel like sh#t, to be honest. So I didn't answer.'
Five minutes later, I got this, 'And because you still have nothing to say, that just tells me I was right.' This kind of thing is getting more frequent. I feel like it's excessive, but he says it feels like I don't love him. I don't even know how to respond, honestly.
OP provided an update:
I packed a bag, laptop, gun, important paperwork, etc. Most of my stuff is in storage because we were supposed to move at the end of the month. I didn't want to leave him there, but his texts got ugly when I told him it was over.
I feel a lot safer at my friend's house out of town. The barrage of texts has gone from nasty to desperate to, accusing me of lying and never caring about him to him taking photos of gifts he supposedly bought me to threatening to hurt himself and me.
Apparently, I'm not giving a sh#t about it, but here I sit trying to f%&king talk to you and work this f#$king thing out because I care more about you than I do the lies. I love you, D. Why can't that be enough for you.'
I'm SO done with this bullsh%t. It will probably be tricky trying to get him out of my life, but I'm saving the texts and going to (at least try) get a protective order tomorrow.
I think I kept adjusting to a 'new normal' every time he would do something that was off but not quite bad enough to break up over. We had endless talks about his behavior, and he was very good at reassuring me he'd work on it and be the best boyfriend imaginable.
It's like he's two different people, but I'm positive the nice side is an absolute lie now after some of the stuff he said. I'm safe for now and won't go home without an escort.
To answer why he moved in so quickly: We've been good friends for five years, and he never once acted like this. I thought I knew him well, so I gave him the benefit of the doubt for so long and let him move in. When he proposed, it was so romantic and convincing that I got a little swept up in the idea that it was real.