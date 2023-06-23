Woman leaves possessive BF for his constant questioning of whether she loves him.

I'm SO done with this bullsh%t. It will probably be tricky trying to get him out of my life, but I'm saving the texts and going to (at least try) get a protective order tomorrow.

I think I kept adjusting to a 'new normal' every time he would do something that was off but not quite bad enough to break up over. We had endless talks about his behavior, and he was very good at reassuring me he'd work on it and be the best boyfriend imaginable.

It's like he's two different people, but I'm positive the nice side is an absolute lie now after some of the stuff he said. I'm safe for now and won't go home without an escort.