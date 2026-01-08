'How do I handle my boyfriend's weird, inappropriate behavior around my family?' UPDATED

"My (22F) boyfriend (29M) fed turkey giblets to my parents' dog after they told him not to, among other rude things."

We've been together about 10 months. He kind of has a pattern of being weird or childish in situations involving food. I found myself very embarrassed by how he acted at Thanksgiving with my family today, and want to know if I'm being too harsh or dramatic.

The first thing was that when my mom was about to start preparing the turkey for roasting, he stuck his hand inside it and pulled out the little bag with the giblets. She asked what he was doing. He asked if he could give them to the dog. She said no, they don't feed him anything besides dog food as they don't want him learning to beg when they're eating.