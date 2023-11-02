'AITA for asking my boyfriend to charge his family member for fraud?' UPDATED

zadidoll said:

Been there, done that with a family member destroying my credit, stealing money out of my bank accounts, writing bad checks, stealing my engagement & wedding ring to pawn it (I had to pay to get out on the last day).

He needs to a report in order to fight with credit agencies & attempt to get these debts resolved. Also place a fraud alert & lock his credit reports so no one else can use his identity. NTA

4thxtofollowtherules said:

NTA. If it was me I'd think long and hard about staying w him if he chooses 2. He'll always be a doormat.

Update: I want to begin by thanking everyone for their advice on my original post. There were some really constructive strategies and words of advice.

I spoke with my boyfriend about my concerns and was honest with him that things he was telling me didn’t all make sense.