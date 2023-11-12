Wife worries MIL staying over will trigger her psychosis, forbids it. AITA? UPDATE

Having said that, though, would it be an option for you to stay in the hotel instead? Or at least to offer that option so that you can have some personal space while they get the intimate family Christmas they both seem to want? It’s not ideal over the holidays but if it’s not every year it might work just this once?

OP responded:

I think this is is what I have to do. Offer to stay at the hotel.

And watch my husband panic, because I basically run the household. Who would care for the dog and cat? Who would water the plants? Who would tell him about what is going to happen tomorrow because he's bad at checking his calendar?