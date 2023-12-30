'AITA for breaking up with my BF bc he got me a desktop computer for xmas?' UPDATE

Back to Christmas, when I received the computer, it was the last straw. We had often discussed how I needed a laptop for university. I was even willing to buy it myself and getting a credit for it, but he insisted I wait until Christmas as he wanted to gift 'something very cool' to me.

When he gave me something entirely different, it reinforced my feeling of being undervalued. So, I cried first. Then I was silent for 5 minutes or so. He asked several times 'What is it? Is something wrong?'

I then told him to leave my apartment. He's called several times since, but I texted him that it's over between us. I don't want to explain. I can't. I feel like I would give him another chance to tell me something like 'Oh, no, you misunderstood everything, blabla'.