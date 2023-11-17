'AITA for overstepping and embarrassing my BF’s cousin at her birthday party?' UPDATED

AITA for overstepping and embarrassing my boyfriend’s cousin at her birthday party?

Here's the original post:

I (21F) have been dating my boyfriend, Ben (22M) for three years now. Ben and his cousin Rachel (20F) are extremely close. Their moms are sisters, and both single moms, so they were practically raised together. Ben usually treats her like his little sister and is very protective of her, but they’re also just best friends and do everything together.

I’ve known Rachel for years as we went to high school together, but we were never in the same circle of friends until I started dating Ben, which is when my best friend, Jess (21F), and I became part of their tight knit group. Jess and Rachel didn’t really get along in high school but have since been able to become pretty good friends.