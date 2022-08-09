Am I the a*hole for ending my two year relationship?

Reader submission from our Am I The A*hole Facebook group.

*this is long*

So according to my ex I am the asshole. BUT aita for ending an almost 2 year relationship in a completely different state?

So for background I (24f) met J (27m) in 2019 right before the first covid cases were being reported in China. It was great. It felt refreshing because he seemed to actually like me for me. Fast forward a few months it's April of 2020 and he was in an accident and ended up breaking an ankle. His family lived out of state so he had no one. I stepped up to help him recover in the absence of his family due to covid. Due to the length of the recovery I ended up moving in with him much too soon thinking back on it, but I was "in love". Flash forwarding again it's July 4th 2020 and he has just recovered from his accident and everything seemed to be going great between us but that would soon change within the next 6 months.