Man fakes work trip in another city to avoid fiancée's family; she finds out. AITA?

A sad man came to Reddit's popular forum to ask strangers if he really f*cked up as badly as he fears:

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for faking a work emergency to skip a party with my fiancé?'

Waste_Studio_2716 writes:

My fiancé (f27) and I (m30) have been dating for two years, we got engaged in new years eve. Our relationship is very good, really we don't have problems at all, we're thinking on getting married and are looking forward to marriage.

Well, her family lives away in another state, about five hours of distance. I don't have a problem with them, they're fine. Because of the distance we have only been able to met a couple times.