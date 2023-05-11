Man fakes work trip in another city to avoid fiancée's family; she finds out. AITA?

A sad man came to Reddit's popular forum to ask strangers if he really f*cked up as badly as he fears:
Waste_Studio_2716 writes:
My fiancé (f27) and I (m30) have been dating for two years, we got engaged in new years eve. Our relationship is very good, really we don't have problems at all, we're thinking on getting married and are looking forward to marriage.
Well, her family lives away in another state, about five hours of distance. I don't have a problem with them, they're fine. Because of the distance we have only been able to met a couple times.
Well, about two months ago fiancé received a invitation to a baby shower for her cousin. She told me she was very excited because her and her cousin are close and it's her first baby. Of course I was invited too, I wasn't thrilled at all. I have only met this cousin a couple times, I have no interest on this baby.