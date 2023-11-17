'AITA for breaking up with my fiancé because his mom is harassing me?' UPDATED

I have always been so nice to her and have done a lot during our whole relationship to spend time with her, help her with anything she needs, and try to become close with her. But unfortunately no matter what I do, she always expresses she hates me and doesn’t believe I will ever be good enough for her son.

My fiancé on many occasions has stood up for me but he isn’t very stern or isn’t really completely on my side. He just tells his mother to stop it or to “not fight today” which makes me feel like he is dismissing it. This has been going on our entire relationship. But one of those times, my fiancé really snapped on her and finally stood up for me.