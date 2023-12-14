'AITA for catfishing my GF to test her loyalty since I've been cheated on before?' UPDATED

Verdict: A unanimous YTA.

First off, I would like to take the time to say thank you. I truthfully am grateful for the replies that each of you have given me. For a day or two, I’ll admit that it hurt that nobody agreed with me or anything. But because of that, it gave me time to reflect and realize how much of an issue it really was. It was rather eye-opening, personally. I have issues, and a lot of them and I need to get over them.