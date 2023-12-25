'AITA for crying when receiving a dollar store necklace and ring from my boyfriend?'

Ok back story we have been together for two years so this is our second Christmas together. We are both over 40 years highly successful in our careers so money it’s not the issue.
He asked me what I wanted for my birthday and I said a piece of jewellery and for my birthday he made me a picture book and I got a IOU present same as last year that never has appeared.(last years Xmas gift was also a IOU that never was bought) I told him then that I wish he would give me something I could wear everyday.
Before x más he took me to a jewellery store to look at things and he said everything was to expensive and if I wanted it I could buy it myself… Anyhow a come around this Christmas morning we celebrate on the 24th . I have bought stockings like last year full of small gifts like face cream books candy thing that he likes.
My stocking has a IOU for a facial that he was gifted. A kitchen utensil. Candy from the living room table and a cheap dollar tree necklace and ring in a plastic bag….. I got really upset and started crying and it feels like he is taking the pi#@ out of me and that he is not taking this relationship seriously Do you think I’m overreacting?
Suspicious_Spite5781 says:
IOU’s? He gives you IOU’s? Are you sure you didn’t mean over 4 years old?
Irn_brunette says:
The BF made a point to take OP to a jewellery store to look at things she might like. Why take her to THAT store if everything in it was too expensive? He was enjoying the idea of getting her hopes up then dashing them.
maskedst0ner says:
HE’S A LOSER, SHE SHOULD DUMP HIM 🗣️🗣️
Rare_Parsnip905 says:
My ex used to do this to me and it is so cruel. Then when I opened that box of cheap beads instead of the Mikimoto pearls I had tried on, I was a poor sport and ungrateful.
Equivalent-Pay-6438 says:
He isn't even cheap. He's actively offensive. Let's say you warn someone that you aren't a big Christmas person and probably won't be exchanging gifts. Then, the person doesn't buy you anything or expect anything. This is jerking someone around.
hickgorilla says:
Run away, Baby, and go buy yourself a nice necklace for Xmas. Don’t look back at this joker. He’s not going to change.