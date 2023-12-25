'AITA for crying when receiving a dollar store necklace and ring from my boyfriend?'

"AITAH for crying when receiving a dollar store necklace and ring from my boyfriend ?"

Ok back story we have been together for two years so this is our second Christmas together. We are both over 40 years highly successful in our careers so money it’s not the issue.

He asked me what I wanted for my birthday and I said a piece of jewellery and for my birthday he made me a picture book and I got a IOU present same as last year that never has appeared.(last years Xmas gift was also a IOU that never was bought) I told him then that I wish he would give me something I could wear everyday.