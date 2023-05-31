Woman's relationship shattered when BF finds her post calling him deadbeat. AITA?

'AITA for expecting my boyfriend to pay rent if he moves in with me?'

housingissues

This is a doozy. I’ve been dating Josh for a year. I should say now that I (24f) don’t ever want to be legally married, and Josh (30m) is divorced and doesn’t want to remarry. We also live in a place where there is no common law marriage.

Still, we want to take things a bit further and we’re talking about Josh and his two daughters moving in with me.

I own a 3 bed/2 bath house in a nice area. Josh rents a 2 bed/1 bath apartment, and his lease is coming up. My mortgage is 1k a month, and Josh’s rent is 1.4k a month.