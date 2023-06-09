Guy furious GF doesn't like his constant 'facts': 'She doesn't value the things I say.'

When a learning-obsessed man found his girlfriend less than enthusiastic about his frequent fact-spewing, he came to Reddit to ask:
AccordingSyrup4812 writes:
I personally don't think this is an issue of mansplaining, but I want to present her perspective of the issue fairly and objectively. I don't want to make this story seem completely one-sided, like some of the other stories I read on here.
I (23M) am someone who loves fun facts. I love telling my friends and family fun facts and seeing their faces light up with the same interest as mine had when I first learned the fact.
I've been getting the feeling lately that my girlfriend (23F) isn't really treating me with respect. When she talks to me she acts kind of withdrawn and dismissive, and I sometimes feel like she responds to me as though she's like a boss speaking to a subordinate. Whenever I tell her things she may be listening or she may not be.
Yesterday, I told her a fun fact about how styrofoam containers aren't actually made from styrofoam, instead they are made from a material known as polystyrene, and she didn't even blink as she just said ok.
Today we were over at a friend's house for dinner, and she let us take some pasta home for leftovers, and I heard my girlfriend say, 'hand me that styrofoam container'.
I got a little annoyed, since this was proof that she doesn't give a s%!t about the things I said, so I said in an annoyed voice, 'It's made of polystyrene not styrofoam but I guess it doesn't matter what I say since you wouldn't listen anyway'.
After that, all hell basically broke loose, and my girlfriend is refusing to talk to me because I was rude, even though I was literally just pointing out that she is being disenganged and disrespectful to me by not caring about the things I say and making me feel kind of unimportant.
Anxious_Advertising7 asks:
INFO what is fun about that fact?
anonymous_for_this says:
YTA (You're the a-hole). I wouldn’t listen to you either. Styrofoam is a brand name for polystyrene.
Minhyung_uwu comments:
YTA. Yeah, in what part of his “fun fact” did he say “I’d prefer if you’d call it polystyrene from now on”? Like I know Velcro is a brand name for hook and loop fastener. But I’m not going to call it “hook and loop fastener” instead.
Getting huffy about the whole situation was total unwarranted, including snapping at her. And also “Mansplaining” has literally nothing to do with this situation.
author124 agrees:
YTA the common name used is styrofoam, so her calling it that doesn't mean she's not paying attention to you. Sharing fun facts is fine, but it's unreasonable to share a fun fact about, as an example, the scientific name for turkeys, and then get mad when the person you told continues to use the word 'turkey' instead of the scientific name.
I really hope this is the first time you made this type of comment about your girlfriend not paying attention to what you say, because if it isn't, that sounds incredibly annoying.
OP responds:
That's actually incorrect because styrofoam is the material that's trademarked and owned by the Dow Chemical Company and it's the blue stuff found in insulation of new houses and walls. The container isn't made out of styrofoam at all, it's made of polystyrene, so no the 2 words aren't interchangeable.
With regards to your other point, then she should have communicated with me instead of being so withdrawn and literally ignoring me. She doesn't put any value on the things I say and that's not ok
crocodilezebramilk writes:
It’s not mansplaining, it’s info-dumping. Other people may appreciate it but it sounds like your girlfriend would like it to be less since it appears she gets higher doses of info-dumping than anyone else.
While fun facts are cool, to constantly talk about them can be exhausting. Where’s your respect for your girlfriend exactly? Do you ask her if she’d like to know a “fun fact” or do you assume and just tell her?
A Styrofoam fun fact would only be a fun fact to someone interested in styrofoam and how things are made. Why did you get annoyed over your girlfriend asking for a to-go container? It makes no sense. NO ONE is going to ask for a polystyrene container…
Why would you call her out in front of people?Y ou seem to be the one that is extremely ignorant and disrespectful YTA
Swirlyflurry explains:
You’re not her teacher. She’s not your student. No one calls it a “polystyrene container.” If she had said that, her friend would have just looked at her like she was crazy because what on earth is a polystyrene container?. It’s styrofoam. It’s a styrofoam container. It’s what it’s called, it’s what it’s known as. It’s the name you call it if you want someone to know what you are talking about.
Your gf is sick of listening to you needlessly lecture about “fun facts”, when she didn’t ask you. You are the one trying to force an imbalanced power dynamic between the two of you, because you want her to listen to and incorporate whatever random “lesson” you decide to shove at her.
hauntedpineapples adds:
Poor girl. If you like trivia, join a trivia club. Clearly your girlfriend isn’t into it. You don’t have to prove to her that you’re the smartest person in every room.
OP is the a-hole after all.