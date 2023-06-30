Man 'ignores' GF on her bday talking to her grandma who 'told her life story.' AITA?

Meeting your significant other's family for the first time can be a terrifying experience, and your partner is supposed to work as a buffer. But what happens when your partner is the one who feels like a third wheel?

When a birthday girl decided her party was the perfect opportunity for her BF to meet the extended family, she was surprised with how well they got along. But not surprised in the good way. So, the boyfriend came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for mostly ignoring my girlfriend on her birthday?'

ThrowawayRoma98 writes:

Yesterday we celebrated my(m23) girlfriends(f21) 21st birthday. Her parents threw a big celebration party with all her friends and family. For me personally, this was the first time I met anyone in her family with the exception of her parents. It was also her first birthday I celebrated with her since we've been dating for about ~7 months.