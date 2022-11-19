'AITA for not telling my boyfriend that I have a child?'

In a now deleted post user greenparties asked if she's wrong for not telling her boyfriend she has a child. Here's her story so you can judge...

I have been dating a guy for 10 months, it's getting pretty serious and we are even thinking about meeting each other's parents.

The problem is that.. I never told him I have a child. She lives in Bolivia with my sister, and I haven't seen her in 11 years. I don't feel like a mother at all. I talk to her maybe 2 to 3 times a year, birthday/christmas/important days. It felt right to not mention her, because she doesn't live with me.