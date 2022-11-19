'AITA for not telling my boyfriend that I have a child?'

In a now deleted post user greenparties asked if she's wrong for not telling her boyfriend she has a child. Here's her story so you can judge...
I have been dating a guy for 10 months, it's getting pretty serious and we are even thinking about meeting each other's parents.
The problem is that.. I never told him I have a child. She lives in Bolivia with my sister, and I haven't seen her in 11 years. I don't feel like a mother at all. I talk to her maybe 2 to 3 times a year, birthday/christmas/important days. It felt right to not mention her, because she doesn't live with me.
But we were planning to go to Bolivia to meet my family, so my daughter too. They do not speak English, so I'd pretty much be the translator . So, I decided to tell him that I had a child back in my home country, but that it wouldn't change anything in our lives, that we could have our own family one day.