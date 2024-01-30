'AITA for refusing to cancel a trip with a female friend over my GF’s insecurities?' UPDATED

We drifted apart for 2 years, I lived out of town for 3. — but my main little group of friends include my Friend. And she is still one of my closest friends (we had mended the friendship in the recent year).

For the longest time, we had always talked about taking a skating trip to another city close by. We had done it in first year university and had a great time. We wanted to go skating again. This year I’m finally back in town. We promptly planned it. Invited other people, but they were all busy, and one flaked out. We had invited my gf, she did not want to go.