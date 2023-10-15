'AITA for refusing to watch my evil step sister's kids in an emergency?'

'AITAH for not looking after my "step sister's" kid during an emergency?'

Throwaway and English isn't my first language.

My (25F) bio parents died when I was 10 and my father's best friend (my parents for this story) took me in. He and his wife have been very good to me and are as good to me as my parents would have been.

They paid for my schooling right through uni, paid for my wedding, helped me whenever I needed them without ever asking or expecting anything in return. I have a 2 years old daughter who they babysit often. My daughter loves them and they consider her as their own.

They have a daughter who is a year older than I am and she never liked me moving into her home. My parents tried everything to get her to warm up to me including therapy but none of it worked.