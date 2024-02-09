'AITA for secretly hanging out with my ex while my fiancée hangs out with her ex?' UPDATED

I didn’t see the need to bring up to Amanda where I was going. She never asked or even wondered where I was every Sunday. So yesterday Bella stopped by our house to drop off my phone charger because I left it at her place. Amanda asked why Bella had my phone charger. And I told her that it’s where I was on Sunday. She asked why I was there and I told her that was my Sunday hangout spot.

She flipped out. Saying how rude it was to not let her know I was hanging out with an ex. I laughed and said “do you really not see the irony with that statement”. She said it’s different because she was forthcoming about her/ex’s relationship and that if I had an issue with it then I should have said so. I said I did already bring it up and that she said it was important to her daughter.