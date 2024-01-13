'AITA for telling my BF not to be best man in his BFF's wedding with my ex-friend?' UPDATED

My boyfriend is still close to both his best friend and the fiancée to this day since he’s known them before dating me. He mentioned that he could bring me to the wedding in case something happens with my pregnancy. I told him that I wasn’t going to sit through and watch someone who betrayed me celebrate love.

My boyfriend understood that, but he told me that being the best man was very important to him. I lost it and told him that if I’m not going to the wedding, then he shouldn’t be his best man and should prioritize me and the baby. He dropped the conversation after that.