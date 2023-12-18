'AITA for telling my girlfriend she's spoiled and needs to grow up?' UPDATED

A couple of weeks ago we were talking and I told her she needed to stop relying on others so much. She asked what I meant and I told her I was really uncomfortable because she seemed too spoiled. She got mad and we started arguing. She didn't see any problem in her behavior, while I told her she'd need to grow up because normal people do not have their food cooked just by snapping their fingers.

Things escalated and she asked what was my problem. It's not like I have a problem, but I don't believe you can be an actual adult if you don't do anything by yourself. It's lazy and immature, and in my opinion not that different from adults living with their parents while they refuse to do any household chores.