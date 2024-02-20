Teen punished for catching sister's husband cheating; 'you ruined my marriage.' + Update

The next day, the OP returned with an update.

"(Update)-AITA for telling my sister about her husband’s affair."

Financial_Olive_1586

If you remember I posted here yesterday. Just a short update. Thank you for all the comments and support. And those of you who suggested that I should have sent her that video anonymously, I don’t think so. I mean she is my sister. I can expect her to believe me.

Anyway. Yesterday my sister came to our house with her bags. She had left James. I was in my room but was eavesdropping. My mother was consoling her while she cried.

As far as I know she will be divorcing James. Then she came into my room and apologized. She said that she already had suspicions when James was hiding his phone a lot. But my proof has made her suspicions come true.